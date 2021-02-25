SHC seeks report from Rangers on missing persons

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday sought a report from Sindh Rangers pertaining to missing persons. A high court bench, headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto heard a petition filed by Muhammad Nawaz against the disappearance of a Father, Amin, and his son, Ilyas.

The court annoyed at the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh over non-recovery of a father and his son. “You are a senior officer you should look at the matter, the court inquired with IGP Sindh.

The IGP Sindh replied that he had directed officials pertaining to this matter but no other institution was signing. He said that a matter of personal enmity of missing men Amin and Ilyas has also come out. “We are considering the matter of missing persons at every level,’’ the IGP Sindh told the court.

The court ordered the Provincial Task Force and Joint Investigation Team to conduct a monthly meeting pertaining to missing persons.

The court summoned the secretary of the interior ministry of the federal government and it also sought a report from Sindh Rangers pertaining to the matter. The court also sought a report from the federal government pertaining to the citizens’ captive in detention centers.

“I, Amin, and Ilyas were taken into custody in 2009, I was released later but father and son are still missing, the petitioner stated. Later, the court adjourned the hearing.