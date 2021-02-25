ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC seeks report from Rangers on missing persons

  • The court summoned the secretary of the interior ministry of the federal government and it also sought a report from Sindh Rangers pertaining to the matter.
PPI 25 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday sought a report from Sindh Rangers pertaining to missing persons. A high court bench, headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto heard a petition filed by Muhammad Nawaz against the disappearance of a Father, Amin, and his son, Ilyas.

The court annoyed at the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh over non-recovery of a father and his son. “You are a senior officer you should look at the matter, the court inquired with IGP Sindh.

The IGP Sindh replied that he had directed officials pertaining to this matter but no other institution was signing. He said that a matter of personal enmity of missing men Amin and Ilyas has also come out. “We are considering the matter of missing persons at every level,’’ the IGP Sindh told the court.

The court ordered the Provincial Task Force and Joint Investigation Team to conduct a monthly meeting pertaining to missing persons.

The court summoned the secretary of the interior ministry of the federal government and it also sought a report from Sindh Rangers pertaining to the matter. The court also sought a report from the federal government pertaining to the citizens’ captive in detention centers.

“I, Amin, and Ilyas were taken into custody in 2009, I was released later but father and son are still missing, the petitioner stated. Later, the court adjourned the hearing.

SHC missing persons

SHC seeks report from Rangers on missing persons

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters