PM's visit to Sri Lanka aims at further fortifying longstanding bilateral relations: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sri Lanka was aimed at further fortifying the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries and transforming them into economic partnership.

In a statement on Thursday, he said we are committed to enhance bilateral trade volume with Sri Lanka to one billion dollars. He said two sides discussed to further activate FTA between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister said we have decided to grant more scholarships to Sri Lankan students to get admissions in the educational institutions of Pakistan.

He said Sri Lanka also acknowledges Pakistan's assistance to deal with the scourge of terrorism.