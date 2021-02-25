Transparent elections imperative for strengthening democracy: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said we are committed to the cause of strengthening democracy by ensuring transparency in elections.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said PML-N always supported rigging and fraud in elections and damaged the electoral process through corruption.

The Minister said transparent elections are imperative for prosperity of the masses and the country as well. He said PML-N's conspiracy against the democracy will be foiled.