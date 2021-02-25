Markets
Coinbase makes direct listing application with SEC public
- Coinbase said in December that it had confidentially applied with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.
25 Feb 2021
Coinbase Inc on Thursday disclosed its regulatory filing to go public, setting the stage for a landmark stock market listing for the US cryptocurrency exchange.
