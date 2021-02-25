Succession law summary sent to governor, CM aide tells NADRA

KARACHI: A delegation of NADRA called on Advisor for Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office here today. The NADRA delegation was led by Brigadier Talat Qayyum, Head of Succession Project.

The delegation included Program Manager Shehzad Pervez, Director Project Syed Gohar Abbas and others while Secretary Sindh Law Department Dr. Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi was also present on the occasion.

Wahab informed the delegation that the Sindh government was committed to implement the succession law and a summary in this regard had been sent to the Governor Sindh for approval.

After the approval of the summary by the Governor of Sindh, this law would be implemented in the province.

The NADRA delegation also assured the advisor law that the succession law would be implemented within 30 days.