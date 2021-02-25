PCB to invite 50 per cent crowds for Karachi-leg matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has thanked the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for allowing crowds up to 50 per cent for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 preliminary round matches and capacity crowds for the playoffs.

However, following a careful review and keeping spectators’ health and safety at the forefront and taking into consideration the SOP implementation-related challenges, the PCB has decided to opt for 50 per cent crowds for all Karachi-leg matches with decision on increased crowds for Lahore-leg matches to be made in due course.

As such, online ticket sales for the remaining Karachi-leg matches will start on Thursday at 2200 (Pakistan time). Fans can visit www.bookme.pk for purchasing match tickets and selecting their preferred enclosures and choice of seats.

Spectators can also call Bookme helpline (03137786888) to book their tickets for which CNIC number and ‘phone number will be mandatory. When the match ticket has been confirmed, the customer will be sent a token number on the registered ‘phone so the customer can make the payment at the closest JazzCash/Easypaisa shop.

Upon payment, the customer will receive an e-ticket code along with a Quick Response (QR) Code, which the customer can use to print the ticket or show the SMS at the entry gate on match day.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “We are most grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to allow up to 50 per cent of spectators for all remaining preliminary round matches and up to 100% spectators for the play-offs and final.

“As a starting point, we have decided to immediately increase crowd attendances for all Karachi-leg matches to 50 per cent. However, we will continue to assess how the crowds follow and implement the SOPs before we make a decision on crowd attendances for the Lahore-leg matches.

“Therefore, additional tickets for Karachi-leg matches will now be available for purchase online at www.bookme.pk and through help Bookme helplines this evening from 2200.

“For the Lahore-leg matches, at this stage 20 per cent tickets per match day are available for sale. Additional tickets will be made available as and when we decide to increase the capacity, in line with the NCOC approval.

“As Chief Executive of the game’s governing body in Pakistan, it is my responsibility to urge and request all spectators attending the Karachi and Lahore-leg matches to come to the venues wearing masks, maintaining social distancing at all times and regularly using hand santisers. This is not only for their personal health and wellbeing, but also for those other spectators around them. Come and watch, but stay safe and keep others safe.”

SOPs for spectators (as approved by the NCOC):

Code of Conduct

• Wear a face covering before entering through the turnstiles, and continue to wear your face covering while seated in the stands. No mask, No entry

• Ensure you are aware of the gate of entrance in advance by asking members of the management team/security staff positioned at the main gates of the stadium

• Spectators must not attend if they experience any Covid-19 symptoms, are feeling unwell, or if they have been in close contact recently with anyone experiencing symptoms or who has tested positive

• If you develop symptoms while at the stadium, please notify the nearest member of management staff immediately. Rights of admission will be reserved by PCB

• At all times and in all parts of the ground, please observe social distancing and avoid close contact with others who are not in your support bubble

• You must remain in your seat at all times unless you have to use rest rooms or exit the stadium. In such cases, seek guidance from the ushers and security guards available in each stand

• When passing in the rows, please turn your backs if you must brush past other spectators, thereby avoiding face-to-face contact

• Maintain good hand hygiene – use the sanitizers provided and use toilet facilities where possible to wash your hands

• Please observe respiratory etiquette – always cover your mouth if needing to cough or sneeze