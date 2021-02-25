ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
LHC directs Pakistani auto manufacturers to install airbags in all vehicles

  • "Almost all locally manufactured vehicles have airbags but those priced less than Rs1.5 million do not have this facility,” says PAMA cheif.
  • Airbags are not manufactured in the country but imported from abroad, he said, adding they need time to implement the court order.
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Feb 2021

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to ensure installation of safety airbags in all locally manufactured vehicles.

As per details, the LHC made it mandatory for auto makers to install airbags in all vehicles.

Commenting on court’s decision, Ali Asghar Jamali, chairman of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) said that the authority will implement the court order.

The court directed the government to carry out legislation regarding installation of airbags in vehicles, said Jamali while talking to ARY News.

“There isn't any such law in Pakistan at present. Almost all locally manufactured vehicles have airbags but those priced less than Rs1.5 million do not have this facility,” he said.

He pointed out the prices of vehicles would go up after the installation of airbags, and this not possible any time soon.

Airbags are not manufactured in the country but imported from abroad, he said, adding they need time to implement the court order.

