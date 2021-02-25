Court orders govt to de-freeze Sanaullah's salary account

(Karachi) An anti-narcotics court has ordered the authorities concerned to de-freeze PML-N leasder Rana Sanaullah’s salary account, local media reported on Thursday.

The verdict was announced by Judge Shakir Hassan on an application of the PML-N MNA seeking to de-freeze his bank accounts.

The court ordered that the account Sanaullah uses to receive his National Assembly salary be de-frozen with immediate effect.

His lawyer contended before the court that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has got four different bank accounts of his client frozen, including the National Assembly salary account, due to which he is facing hardships in managing his day-to-day financial matters.

Therefore, the counsel pleaded with the court to order de-freezing Rana Sanaullah’s salary account.

Earlier, the government froze assets worth more than Rs1 billion belonging to Rana Sanaullah and members of his family over his alleged involvement in drug peddling.

As many as 41 properties owned by the PML-N leader, his wife, daughter and son-in-law amounting to over Rs1.11bn have been frozen. A list detailing the confiscated assets, the properties include a commercial plaza in Faisalabad, whose value was estimated at Rs80 million, a plot worth Rs80m in Islamabad and a commercial hall and four shops worth Rs60m and Rs50m, respectively.