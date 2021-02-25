Bilawal, Maryam discuss strategy for upcoming Senate election

ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
Feb 25, 2021
Pakistan

BR Web Desk Updated 25 Feb 2021

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Lahore on Thursday.

As per details, the meeting took place at Maryam Nawaz’s Jati Umra residence, where both leaders discussed strategies for upcoming Senate elections and anti-government drive.

On this occasion, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor and Hassan Murtaza were also present.

PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Rashid and Khawaja Saad Rafique were also in attendance in the meeting that comes a week before the Senate election slated for March 3 (Wednesday).

It is worth to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to visit Lahore tomorrow (Friday) to meet lawmakers belonging to the ruling PTI and coalition partners.

