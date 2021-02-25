SHC allows PTI's Saifullah Abro to contest Senate polls

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has allowed PTI candidate Saifullah Abro to contest the Senate election, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, the nomination papers of Saifullah Abro were rejected by an appellate tribunal for a technocrat seat for Senate from Sindh. However, the SHC bench set aside the decision of the election tribunal.

Earlier, the Election Tribunal rejected the nomination papers of Saifullah Abro. An application was submitted in the tribunal against the acceptance of Abro’s paper. The request mentioned that he had concealed his assets and Returning Officer accepted the papers without hearing the other side.

On February 23, the Election Tribunal rejected PML-N's senior leader Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers by a returning officer. Rashid had been declared ineligible to contest Senate polls.

PTI MPA Zainab Omar had filed an objection against Rashid through her lawyer Rana Mudassar to the returning officer/provincial election commissioner in Lahore.