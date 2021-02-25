Gilani calls on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former premier and joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for Senate elections Yousuf Raza Gilani called on Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday to discuss Senate as well NA-75 elections.

He held a meeting with Shahbaz Sharif during his appearance before the National Accountability Court. Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, Ayaz Sadiq, and Mariam Aurangzeb were also present on the occasion. Gilani also conveyed a special message of both Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto to Shahbaz Sharif.

While talking to the media after meeting Shahbaz Sharif, Gilani said the Parliament is a supreme institution and the opposition is protecting the rights of the people of Pakistan. He said the PDM has given respect to the Parliament and struggled for its supremacy.

