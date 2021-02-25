ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
Maryam, Bilawal to discuss Senate elections today

Recorder Report 25 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan not to become a party in the Senate elections.

“My principle stance on this issue is that the Parliament should debate the matter; this is a constitutional matter so an amendment can only be introduced by the Parliament and not by this fake government,” she said while talking to media at her Jati Umra residence on Wednesday.

The PML-N leader was of the view that it is not the Supreme Court’s job to amend the Constitution. “When there are signs of defeat in the Senate elections due to revolt within the PTI, the government tried to seek refuge in show of hands,” she added. On a query, she confirmed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is coming to Jati Umra for a lunch today. Issues, including the Senate elections, will be discussed in the meeting, said sources.

Demanding a re-election in the whole NA-75 constituency instead of 20 polling stations, Maryam said that the PML-N has moved a petition to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for re-polling. She alleged that the ruling PTI government is involved in the systematic rigging; to discourage people from voting, they were harassed. She was of the view that the assertions that the alleged rigging was done on a local level were not true. “Agencies, which come under Imran Khan, were involved in the rigging,” she claimed and warned that she will expose the names if the government does not come clean.

She claimed that polling stations were shut down by design and voting process was suspended for up to six hours in some places. She added that videos, which she herself had shared on Twitter, showed how people had broken the door of a polling station. “It does not suit the establishment to support selected and incompetent Prime Minister Imran Khan,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SC Maryam Bilawal Senate elections

Comments are closed on this story.