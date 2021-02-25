ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
Feb 25, 2021
Three held for selling fake pesticides

LAHORE: The pest warning & quality control of pesticides wings of the provincial agriculture department on...
Recorder Report 25 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The pest warning & quality control of pesticides wings of the provincial agriculture department on Wednesday arrested three persons on the charge of selling fake pesticides after recovering pesticides worth Rs 5 million from their possession.

According to information, the team on a tip raided a dealer in Ibrahim Colony of the provincial metropolis and arrested three persons Muhammad Arsalan, Mazhar Ali and Mohsin Raza by recovering fake pesticides and a large number of labels of different pesticides. An FIR was also registered against the accused by the police station concerned.

