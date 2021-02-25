ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German cabinet agrees to extend Afghanistan mandate

AFP 25 Feb 2021

BERLIN: The German government on Wednesday agreed to extend by 10 months its military presence in Afghanistan, where it has the second largest contingent after the United States.

The decision, which still requires the approval of the Bundestag lower house of parliament, will see the current mandate, due to run out at the end of March, prolonged until January 31, 2022.

Germany has about 1,100 soldiers stationed in northern Afghanistan as part of NATO’s 9,600-strong Resolute Support mission.

The move comes one week after NATO said it had made “no final decision” on the future of the mission, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitting the alliance was faced with “many dilemmas” over the engagement.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is reviewing whether to stick to a looming May 1 deadline to withdraw the remaining 2,500 US troops or risk a bloody backlash from insurgents by staying.

Stoltenberg insisted the Taliban must live up to commitments under the deal with the US, including making progress in peace talks with Kabul, reducing violence and cutting ties to “international terrorist groups”.

Donald Trump in his final days as US president unilaterally reduced US forces in Afghanistan to just 2,500 — the lowest since the start of the war in 2001. Allies are waiting anxiously for Biden to make his decision on whether to end US involvement in Afghanistan — but say they are willing to remain if the US stays too.

German Bundestag Afghanistan mandate

German cabinet agrees to extend Afghanistan mandate

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Foreign funding case: petitioner moves ECP

IMF MD warns Covid-19 leaving some states behind

Business community underscores need for signing CoE

Islamic banks have ample capital, liquidity buffers: Moody’s

Cotton yarn import from India: Aptma rejects proposal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.