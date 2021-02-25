ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
Feb 25, 2021
Bachelor’s programme: SU announces admissions on leftover seats

Recorder Report 25 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh University (SU) has announced admissions on the left over seats of bachelor degree programme under special self-finance category (SSFC) here on Wednesday.

According to a circular issued by the director admissions, the candidates who had applied for admissions to the bachelor degree program for the academic year 2021 but could not seek enrolment in any discipline or got admissions in undesired disciplines, can log on to their e-portal on varsity’s website and apply for the leftover seats.

The circular further said that the desirous could submit online applications through e-portal by selecting their preferred choices, which will be admitted under special self-finance category with 25% additional fee.

According to the announcement, the online applications can be submitted through e-portal till February 26, after which the merit list of special self-finance category will be issued on March 1, 2021. Successful candidates could submit their admission fee from March 2 to March 5, 2021.

