DS Railways, DIG visit Police Lines Karachi

KARACHI: Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul and Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Shahzad Akbar paid a joint visit to Police Lines Karachi on Wednesday morning.

The visiting officers were briefed about the issues being faced by the employees especially the anti-encroachment task force.

The DS Karachi said that the anti-encroachment squad of Railways Police had been entrusted with the most important task so all their needs would be fully catered and be provided with the best available facilities.

The recent retrieval of a petrol pump at Sharea Faisal, godown from a well-known brand at Jumma Goth and Railways’ precious land in ongoing anti-encroachment operations by the Railways police were highly lauded by the visiting officers.

Prior to that the Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Hanif Gul also visited the Washing Line at Cantonment station Karachi. He admired the round-the-clock services performed by the washing line staff and said that cleanliness in trains could highly improve the perception of the department among the public.

