PPPA directed to recruit top auditors

ISLAMABAD: Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan has directed the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) to recruit top of the line auditors and consultants to maintain and improve organisational standards for strengthening and enhancing the government’s PPP programme.

The deputy chairman gave these directions, while chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors of the PPPA, here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Planning, Additional Secretary Finance, CEO PPP Authority, Members Planning Commission and Private Sector Development, were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, CEO Malik Ahmad Khan briefed the board on various administrative and operational matters of the PPP Authority (P3A).

He informed the board that P3A is facilitating projects by providing expertise and hands-on support to the public sector’s implementing agencies.

The P3A also engaged with the multi-lateral agencies for developing a bankable P3 project pipeline, he said.

The Board considered and ratified the earlier actions of the Executive Committee of the Board including those related to recruitment of consultants and HR-related matters; interim policies and procedures; project development funding support to implementing agencies from the P3A funds; recommendations on various transactions, organisation’s administrative and financial matters.

