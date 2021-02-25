IHC attack case: Hearing of bail pleas of arrested lawyers adjourned till March 2

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Wednesday, adjourned hearing of bail applications of lawyers arrested in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice block and the district court attack case till March 2, following request of the defence counsel.

ATC judge, Sharukh Arjumand, while hearing the case, adjourned hearing on bail application filed by the lawyers including Liaqat Manzoor, Asad Ullah and Muhammad Umer arrested in the IHC and district court case, following the request of the counsel of the arrested lawyer to grant them time for argument and till verdict of bail applications filed before IHC, which the court approved.

The court adjourned hearing of bail before arrest application of lawyer Mudassar Rizwan till March 2.

The district administration has already tighten the security of the accountability court, the district courts and the IHC following lawyers attack with the deployment of a heavy contingent of police and Rangers personnel.

Two different FIRs had been registered against lawyers after they ransacked the chamber of IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, and chanted slogans against him on February 8, in protest against demolition of their chambers at the district courts.

