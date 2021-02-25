Planning Commission body recommends publishing 2017 census results

ISLAMABAD: A Committee of Planning Commission recommended that the results of Census conducted in 2017 may be approved for publishing, and at the same time, the process and methodology for collection of data may be reviewed to make sure that these are according to the international best practices in the future.

The Committee also recommended that the next Census may be conducted at an early date without waiting for the 10-year gap.

The Committee gave these recommendations in a meeting headed by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had constituted a five-member committee headed by the deputy chairman with the objective that the next census is not only “accurate but also inspires confidence among all stakeholders, so that it is a true reflection of the population in all regions of the country.”

The Committee has also been given mandate to review the census process, data collection and field operation methodologies used for the Census 2017.

It may be recalled that the results of National Census 2017 have not yet been published as they await approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The Federal Cabinet constituted a Committee to look into the issues and complaints, which had caused a delay in the approval and issuance of the Census results.

These recommendations will be presented to the CCI for final approval.

The Committee also discussed on the census process, data collection and field operation methodologies used around the world for Census.

Apart from official representative, the Committee also draws upon independent experts, including Dr GM Arif who is an Ex Joint Director of PIDE, Dr Zeba A Sathar, country director Population Council, Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, a renowned demographer and ex chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, Punjab, Dr Syed Mohammad Arif, professor University of Balochistan, Dr Durre-e-Nayab a demographer, Joint Director Research PIDE, Dr Ayesha Sheraz, demographer/senior fellow, NIPS, Mazhar Jamal, ex joint census commissioner, geography/GIS specialist and Dr Sanam Wagma Khattak, demographer from the University of Peshawar.

The Committee’s recommendations are expected to bring about major improvements in the process and methodology of data collection for Census, which will address the complaints and concerns emanating from various quarters regarding the results of national Census.

