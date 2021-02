PDM other name of ‘political hypocrisy’: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is the other name of “political hypocrisy”.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said, on the one side, the opposition is making hue and cry about rigging; while on the other, it is opposing a free and transparent electoral system. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue his struggle for truth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021