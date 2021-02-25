Grades 1-5 students: New scheme of education to be introduced, Alvi told

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has informed President Dr Arif Alvi that the new scheme of education will be introduced for the students from Grades 1-5 during Academic Year 2021-22 under Single National Curriculum.

It was also informed that the process of development of Single National Curriculum (SNC) for phase-2 (6-8), and phase-3 (9-12) had already been started.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) gave a comprehensive briefing to the president at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

President Alvi has called for removing disparity among various streams of education in the country by ensuring implementation of SNC.

He said that the focus of our education system should be on character building and promoting critical and creative thinking among students.

The meeting was attended by Minister for FE&PT Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Parliamentary Secretary FE&PT Wajeeha

Akram, and Secretary FE&PT Farah Hamid Khan.

Highlighting the importance of education, the president said that it was essential to provide quality and research-based education which could play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the country.

The Ministry of Education briefed the meeting about the development of SNC and informed that the SNC was designed, in consultation with all the federating units of the country and other relevant stakeholders, including private sectors and religious schools (Deeni Madaris).

The ministry highlighted that the SNC had been developed in accordance with the international standards to meet the educational requirements of the country.

The meeting was apprised that the SNC was designed in three phases, which would be implemented in all streams of education.

The meeting was informed that the development of SNC was driven by the key considerations such as teachings of Quran and Sunnah, constitutional framework, national policies, aspirations and national standards, alignments with SDGs for goals and targets, vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and a focus on our values.

The president appreciated the efforts of Ministry of FE&PT and congratulated the entire team of the ministry for designing a comprehensive SNC.

