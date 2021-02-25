Senate elections will be victory for democracy: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said that Senate elections will be a victory for democracy and Yousuf Raza Gilani’s win would usher in a new chapter of democracy.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Yousuf Raza Gilani in Lahore on Wednesday, Bilawal said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will march at the end of March.

He said the government is having a ‘tough time’ by the Opposition even with its fewer numbers ahead of the Senate polls on March 3. Bilawal insisted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement stands united, “as it always has been”. He said the PDM is only focused on fighting the Senate elections currently, and will only ponder over whether to go for a no-confidence motion after the polls.

To another query whether PTI’s Jahangir Khan Tareen with his aircraft poses any threat to the Opposition, Bilawal said: “Well, we won’t be able to compete with an airplane but we will compete on the basis of our character and democracy.”

The PPP chairman said it was the incumbent government that used “other tactics”, such as using the National Accountability Bureau and “dictatorial tactics”, against his own members and allies. “Such a thing may go on for a while but we all know if this country is to progress, it is with democratic means,” he said.

“We must move forward according to the people’s expectations and not because of pressure from some other quarters,” Bilawal said. He said it seems institutions are playing a neutral role ahead of the Senate polls and he said that this must be welcomed.

Bilawal also spoke of the Charter of Democracy, saying he wishes for it to be implemented. He said he recognizes it will be better for Pakistan and for Peoples Party as well.

The party chairman said that any amendment to the law or the Constitution can only be brought through the parliament. He said after the Senate polls, the Opposition will work on election reforms. He said the Opposition aims to bring a government that “instead of burdening the people lifts the burden off their shoulders”. “Our short-term goal is to overthrow the government. The long-term goal is the supremacy of democracy,” Bilawal said.

