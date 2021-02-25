ECP holds accounts scrutiny case meeting

ISLAMABAD: The representatives of some 15 political parties attended an ECP hearing on Wednesday in connection with an accounts scrutiny case moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the electoral body. During hearing of the case by a four-member bench led by Member Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) former Justice Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, none of the mainstream leaders attended the hearing of the case.

The ECP had summoned the heads of 19 political parties but representatives from 15 political parties attended the hearing. No top leader from mainstream political parties attended the hearing apparently due to their engagements regarding upcoming Senate elections on March 3. The ECP bench decided to issue notice to summon the leaders through newspapers advertisements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021