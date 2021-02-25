Effective from March 15, 2021: NCOC decides to lift some restrictions

ISLAMABAD: The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday, while reviewing existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) decided to lift some of the coronavirus restrictions effective from March 15, 2021. The NCOC added that the decisions could be reviewed again in view of the increased disease prevalence, whenever deemed necessary.

According to the NCOC, provinces can; however, enforce targeted NPIs where required, depending upon disease prevalence in a given area or sector.

The NCOC took the following decisions: Time-limit lifted from commercial activities and amusement parks; (ii) Condition of 50 percent work from home removed for office employees, (iii) Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from March 15, 2021, with stringent Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place; (iv) Indoor dining allowed from March 15, subject to a review on March 10; (v) Opening of cinemas and shrines allowed with strict Covid-19 SOPs with effect from March 15th.

It further decided that wearing of face masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue and will be ensured.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Wednesday, reported 50 coronavirus deaths and 1,196 Covid-19 cases, taking the national death tally to 12,708, and cases tally to 574,580, since the pandemic’s outbreak in the country.

According to NCOC, during the past 24 hours, Punjab and Sindh reported the most deaths as the Punjab Health Department reported 32 deaths across the province and Sindh reported eight.

During the past 24 hours, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported seven deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Health department reported two Covid-19 deaths, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported one death.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan has recorded 12,708 deaths.

Punjab with 5,269 deaths is on top, of which 32 succumbed to death in the past 24 hours. Sindh with 4,301 deaths is second, of which eight deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in the province.

The KP has so far reported 2,050 deaths, of which seven died during the past 24 hours; the ICT has reported 494 deaths, of which, one died in the past 24 hours; the AJK reported 293 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours; and Balochistan reported 199 deaths, and G-B with 102 Covid-19 deaths is at the bottom of the list.

According to the NCOC, over the past 24 hours, countrywide 38,453 tests were conducted, including 9,077 in Sindh, 16,100 in Punjab, 7,142 in KP, 4,705 in the ICT, 350 in Balochistan, 423 in G-B, and 656 in the AJK.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has reported a total of 574,580 cases which also included died, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far.

Sindh with 256,741 Covid-19 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 168,891 cases, KP with 71,282 cases, ICT 43,753 cases, Balochistan 19,004 cases, AJK 9,995 cases, and G-B with 4,954 cases, is on the bottom of the list. A total of 8,790,986 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 2,084 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

According to authorities, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Pakistan has carried out a total of 8,790,986 coronavirus tests, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

At present, 2,069 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

According to the NCOC, during the past 24 hours, 1,964 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the national tally of recovered cases to 538,207, with a recovery ratio of over 90 percent. At present, total active cases in the country stand at 23,665 with 1,196 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

