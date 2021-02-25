Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
25 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 30.06.2021 200% Interim Cash Dividend 24.02.2021
Attock Petroleum Limited 30.06.2021 25% Interim Cash Dividend 24.02.2021
Ghani Glass Limited 30.06.2021 65% Interim Cash Dividend 24.02.2021
Macter International Limite 30.06.2021 19% Interim Cash Dividend 24.02.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.