ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 25 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
First Paramount Modaraba          25.02.2021     09:30 pm
Nestle Pakistan Limited           25.02.2021     11:00 am
Merit Packaging Ltd               25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd             25.02.2021     09:00 am
786 Investments Limited           25.02.2021     11:00 am
786 Investments Ltd-Open end      25.02.2021     11:00 am
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd        25.02.2021     03:30 pm
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd       25.02.2021     01:00 pm
Sitara Energy Ltd                 25.02.2021     03:30 pm
TPL Properties LImited            25.02.2021     03:00 pm
EFU General Insurance Limited     25.02.2021     11:00 am
Samba Bank Limited                25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
United Brands Limited             25.02.2021     01:00 pm
Service Fabrics Ltd               25.02.2021     10:00 am
At-Tahur Limited                  25.02.2021     11:15 am
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          25.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd                   25.02.2021     10:30 am
First IBL Modaraba                25.02.2021     11:30 am
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd                 25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd      25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Nishtat Chunian Power Ltd         25.02.2021     10:15 am
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd         25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd           25.02.2021     01:00 pm
Media Times Limited               25.02.2021     11:00 am
First Capital Equities Ltd        25.02.2021     02:30 pm
First Punjab Modaraba             25.02.2021     04:00 pm
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                   25.02.2021     11:00 am
Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd    25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pioneer Cement Ltd                25.02.2021     11:30 am
Atlas Asset Management
Ltd-Open end                      25.02.2021     11:30 am
International Knitwear Ltd        25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Ghani Automobile
Industries Ltd                    25.02.2021     11:30 am
Nishat Chunian Ltd                25.02.2021     11:00 am
K-Electric Limited                25.02.2021     10:00 am
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd          25.02.2021     11:00 am
First Al-Noor Modaraba            25.02.2021     04:00 pm
Shams Textile Mills Ltd           25.02.2021     10:30 am
Gharibwal Cement Ltd              25.02.2021     04:00 pm
Fitst Dawood
Investment Bank Ltd               25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Telecard Limited                  25.02.2021     11:00 am
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd        25.02.2021     04:00 pm
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd              25.02.2021     11:00 am
Dadex Eternit Limited             25.02.2021     05:00 pm
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd             25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Premium Textile Mills Ltd         25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd          25.02.2021     11:30 pm
Allawasaya Textile MIlls Ltd      25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd     25.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd      25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Hafiz Limited                     25.02.2021     11:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               25.02.2021     10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd          25.02.2021     04:00 pm
The General Tyre &
Rubber Company of
Pakistan Limited                  25.02.2021     11:00 am
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd         25.02.2021     10:00 am
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd         25.02.2021     12:00 pm
Island Textile Mills Ltd          25.02.2021     03:30 pm
Hallmark Company Ltd              25.02.2021     11:00 am
UBL Fund Managers
Ltd-Open end                      25.02.2021     11:45 am
First Capital Investment
Ltd-open end                      25.02.2021     04:00 pm
AKD Investment management
Ltd-Open end                      25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Treet Corporation Ltd             25.02.2021     01:30 pm
AWT Investments
Ltd-open end                      25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Nishat Mills Limited              25.02.2021     02:30 pm
Arshad Energy Ltd                 25.02.2021     12:00 pm
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            25.02.2021     02:30 pm
Unity Foods Limited               25.02.2021     11:00 am
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Sally Textile Mills Ltd           25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Blessed Textiles Ltd              25.02.2021     11:00 am
First Fidlity
Leasing Modaraba                  25.02.2021     12:30 pm
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd            25.02.2021     10:00 am
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd            25.02.2021     02:00 pm
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd           25.02.2021     02:30 pm
AGP Limited                       26.02.2021     10:45 am
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                       26.02.2021     06:00 pm
TPL Corp Limited                  26.02.2021     11:00 am
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd               26.02.2021     11:00 am
First Capital Securities
Corporation Ltd                   26.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Leather Up Limited                26.02.2021     09:30 am
Hira Textile Mills Ltd            26.02.2021     11:00 am
Service Industries
Textiles Ltd                      26.02.2021     11:30 am
Balochistan Glass Ltd             26.02.2021     11:00 am
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd      26.02.2021     11:00 am
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd            26.02.2021     11:30 am
Shahtaj Textile Limited           26.02.2021     11:30 am
Redco Textiles Ltd                26.02.2021     11:00 am
Asim Textile Mills Ltd            26.02.2021     09:30 am
Ghazi Fabrics
International Ltd                 26.02.2021     11:00 am
J.A. Textile Mills Limited        26.02.2021     09:00 am
Arpak International
Investments Ltd                   26.02.2021     10:30 am
The Premier Sugar Mills &
Distillery Co. Ltd                26.02.2021     11:00 am
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd           26.02.2021     11:30 am
Bunnys Limited                    26.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd          26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd         26.02.2021     10:30 am
Data Agro Limited                 26.02.2021     10:15 am
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                     26.02.2021     04:00 pm
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd              26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Clover Pakistan Ltd               26.02.2021     03:30 pm
Crescent Fibres Limited           26.02.2021     10:00 am
Mandviwalla Mauser
Plastic Industries                26.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Kohinoor Industries Ltd           26.02.2021     10:00 am
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd        27.02.2021     10:30 am
First National Equities Ltd       27.02.2021     11:30 am
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd      27.02.2021     12:00 pm
Dm Industries Limited             27.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             27.02.2021     10:00 am
Fecto Cement Limited              27.02.2021     11:30 am
Dar-es-Salam Textile
Mills Ltd                         27.02.2021     11:00 am
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd         27.02.2021     12:30 pm
The National Silk &
Rayon Mills                       27.02.2021     10:00 am
Dost Steels Limited               27.02.2021     03:30 pm
Karam Ceramics Ltd                27.02.2021     04:00 pm
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd       27.02.2021     11:30 am
Ahmed Hassan Textile
Mills Ltd                         27.02.2021     11:00 am
Bilal Fibres Limited              26.02.2021     10:00 am
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        26.02.2021     11:00 am
Agha Steel Industries Ltd         26.02.2021     03:30 pm
First National Bank Modaraba      26.02.2021     04:30 pm
Bata Pakistan Limited             26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd         26.02.2021     11:30 am
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd         26.02.2021     11:30 am
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd       26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd           26.02.2021     11:30 am
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd       26.02.2021     02:00 pm
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                    26.02.2021   12:00 Noon
S.S. Oil Mills Limited            26.02.2021     11:00 am
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       26.02.2021     01:00 pm
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd           26.02.2021     10:00 am
Altern Energy Limited             26.02.2021     04:00 pm
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd          26.02.2021     02:30 pm
First Credit &
Investment Bank Ltd               26.02.2021     04:00 pm
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               26.02.2021     03:00 pm
NBP Fund Management
Ltd-Open end                      26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Shabbir tiles &
Ceramics Ltd.                     26.02.2021     04:00 am
Buxlay Paints Limited             26.02.2021     11:00 am
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26.02.2021     02:30 pm
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd           26.02.2021     09:30 am
The Hub Power Company Ltd         26.02.2021     10:00 am
AKD Capital Limited               26.02.2021     11:00 am
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd        26.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd            26.02.2021     10:00 am
Rupali Polyester Ltd              26.02.2021     11:00 am
Atlas Insurance Ltd               26.02.2021     11:00 am
Johnson & Philips
Pakistan Limited                  26.02.2021     11:30 am
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   26.02.2021     11:00 am
Tri-Star Mutual
Fund Limited                      27.02.2021     02:00 pm
Tri-Star Polyester Limited        27.02.2021     02:00 pm
Hala Enterprises Ltd              27.02.2021     03:30 pm
First Tri-Star Modaraba           27.02.2021     03:30 pm
Tri-Star Power Limited            27.02.2021     02:30 pm
Zil Limited                       27.02.2021     10:30 pm
Ecopack Limited                   27.02.2021     10:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 am
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd             01.03.2021   12:00 Noon
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            01.03.2021     10:00 am
Amtex Limited                     01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Wyeth Pakistan Limted             01.03.2021     10:45 am
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd          01.03.2021     11:00 pm
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Ados Pakistan Limited             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd                   01.03.2021     11:00 am
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd            01.03.2021     02:00 pm
ICC Industries Limited            01.03.2021     02:00 pm
EFG Hermes
Pakistan Limited                  01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Colony Textile Mills Ltd          01.03.2021     11:00 am
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd         01.03.2021     11:30 am
Dadabhoy Cement
Industries Ltd                    01.03.2021     10:30 am
Dadabhoy Sack Limited             01.03.2021     11:00 am
Husein Industries Ltd             01.03.2021   12:00 Noon
Frontier Ceramics Ltd             01.03.2021     10:30 am
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd          01.03.2021     09:00 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                  01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Shell Pakistan Limited            02.03.2021     10:00 am
The Bank of Khyber                02.03.2021     11:00 am
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd       02.03.2021     11:00 am
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd      03.03.2021      9:30 am
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.           03.03.2021     02:30 pm
BankIslami Pakistan Limited       03.03.2021     01:30 pm
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BOARD MEETINGS

BOARD MEETINGS

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Foreign funding case: petitioner moves ECP

IMF MD warns Covid-19 leaving some states behind

Business community underscores need for signing CoE

Islamic banks have ample capital, liquidity buffers: Moody’s

Cotton yarn import from India: Aptma rejects proposal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.