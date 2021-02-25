KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= First Paramount Modaraba 25.02.2021 09:30 pm Nestle Pakistan Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Merit Packaging Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 25.02.2021 09:00 am 786 Investments Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am 786 Investments Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:00 am Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 25.02.2021 01:00 pm Sitara Energy Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm TPL Properties LImited 25.02.2021 03:00 pm EFU General Insurance Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Samba Bank Limited 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon United Brands Limited 25.02.2021 01:00 pm Service Fabrics Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am At-Tahur Limited 25.02.2021 11:15 am Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 am Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am First IBL Modaraba 25.02.2021 11:30 am Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon Prosperity Weaving MIlls Ltd 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Nishtat Chunian Power Ltd 25.02.2021 10:15 am Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 01:00 pm Media Times Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am First Capital Equities Ltd 25.02.2021 02:30 pm First Punjab Modaraba 25.02.2021 04:00 pm Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Pioneer Cement Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 am Atlas Asset Management Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:30 am International Knitwear Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 am Nishat Chunian Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am K-Electric Limited 25.02.2021 10:00 am Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am First Al-Noor Modaraba 25.02.2021 04:00 pm Shams Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am Gharibwal Cement Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm Fitst Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Telecard Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm Drekkar Kingsway Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am Dadex Eternit Limited 25.02.2021 05:00 pm Faran Sugar Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon Premium Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 11:30 pm Allawasaya Textile MIlls Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 Noon Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Hafiz Limited 25.02.2021 11:30 am Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 10:30 am Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd 25.02.2021 04:00 pm The General Tyre & Rubber Company of Pakistan Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 pm Island Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 03:30 pm Hallmark Company Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 11:45 am First Capital Investment Ltd-open end 25.02.2021 04:00 pm AKD Investment management Ltd-Open end 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Treet Corporation Ltd 25.02.2021 01:30 pm AWT Investments Ltd-open end 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Nishat Mills Limited 25.02.2021 02:30 pm Arshad Energy Ltd 25.02.2021 12:00 pm First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 25.02.2021 02:30 pm Unity Foods Limited 25.02.2021 11:00 am Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 25.02.2021 03:00 pm Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Sally Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Blessed Textiles Ltd 25.02.2021 11:00 am First Fidlity Leasing Modaraba 25.02.2021 12:30 pm Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 10:00 am Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 02:00 pm Salfi Textile Mills Ltd 25.02.2021 02:30 pm AGP Limited 26.02.2021 10:45 am Century Insurance Company Ltd 26.02.2021 06:00 pm TPL Corp Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Pace (Pakistan) Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am First Capital Securities Corporation Ltd 26.02.2021 12:00 Noon Leather Up Limited 26.02.2021 09:30 am Hira Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Service Industries Textiles Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Balochistan Glass Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Shahtaj Textile Limited 26.02.2021 11:30 am Redco Textiles Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Asim Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 09:30 am Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am J.A. Textile Mills Limited 26.02.2021 09:00 am Arpak International Investments Ltd 26.02.2021 10:30 am The Premier Sugar Mills & Distillery Co. Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Bunnys Limited 26.02.2021 12:00 Noon Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 26.02.2021 10:30 am Data Agro Limited 26.02.2021 10:15 am Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 26.02.2021 04:00 pm Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Clover Pakistan Ltd 26.02.2021 03:30 pm Crescent Fibres Limited 26.02.2021 10:00 am Mandviwalla Mauser Plastic Industries 26.02.2021 12:00 Noon Kohinoor Industries Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 27.02.2021 10:30 am First National Equities Ltd 27.02.2021 11:30 am Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 12:00 pm Dm Industries Limited 27.02.2021 11:30 am Pakistan Refinery Ltd 27.02.2021 10:00 am Fecto Cement Limited 27.02.2021 11:30 am Dar-es-Salam Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:00 am Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 12:30 pm The National Silk & Rayon Mills 27.02.2021 10:00 am Dost Steels Limited 27.02.2021 03:30 pm Karam Ceramics Ltd 27.02.2021 04:00 pm Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:30 am Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:00 am Bilal Fibres Limited 26.02.2021 10:00 am Murree Brewery Company Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Agha Steel Industries Ltd 26.02.2021 03:30 pm First National Bank Modaraba 26.02.2021 04:30 pm Bata Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 11:30 am Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:00 pm Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 26.02.2021 12:00 Noon S.S. Oil Mills Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 26.02.2021 01:00 pm Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am Altern Energy Limited 26.02.2021 04:00 pm Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 26.02.2021 04:00 pm Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd. 26.02.2021 04:00 am Buxlay Paints Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26.02.2021 02:30 pm Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 26.02.2021 09:30 am The Hub Power Company Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am AKD Capital Limited 26.02.2021 11:00 am Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 26.02.2021 03:00 pm Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 26.02.2021 10:00 am Rupali Polyester Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Atlas Insurance Ltd 26.02.2021 11:00 am Johnson & Philips Pakistan Limited 26.02.2021 11:30 am Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd. 26.02.2021 11:00 am Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm Tri-Star Polyester Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm Hala Enterprises Ltd 27.02.2021 03:30 pm First Tri-Star Modaraba 27.02.2021 03:30 pm Tri-Star Power Limited 27.02.2021 02:30 pm Zil Limited 27.02.2021 10:30 pm Ecopack Limited 27.02.2021 10:00 am Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 am Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd 01.03.2021 12:00 Noon Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01.03.2021 03:00 pm Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 10:00 am Amtex Limited 01.03.2021 02:30 pm Wyeth Pakistan Limted 01.03.2021 10:45 am Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 pm Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am Ados Pakistan Limited 01.03.2021 11:00 am Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am Ravi Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 02:00 pm ICC Industries Limited 01.03.2021 02:00 pm EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 01.03.2021 02:30 pm Colony Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:30 am Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 01.03.2021 10:30 am Dadabhoy Sack Limited 01.03.2021 11:00 am Husein Industries Ltd 01.03.2021 12:00 Noon Frontier Ceramics Ltd 01.03.2021 10:30 am Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 09:00 am Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 01.03.2021 03:00 pm Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm Shell Pakistan Limited 02.03.2021 10:00 am The Bank of Khyber 02.03.2021 11:00 am Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 02.03.2021 11:00 am Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 03.03.2021 9:30 am Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 03.03.2021 02:30 pm BankIslami Pakistan Limited 03.03.2021 01:30 pm =========================================================

