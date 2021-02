KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K ========================================================================================== Quetta Textile 24.02.2021 02.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in Mills Ltd Wednesday for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 TPL Trakker Limited 24.02.2021 03.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in Wednesday for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 United Bank Limited 24.02.2021 03.00 P.M. Annual Accounts Meeting in Wednesday for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 First Elite Capital 24.02.2021 03.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in Modarab Wednesday for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 ==========================================================================================

