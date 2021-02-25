Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
25 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (February 24, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 158.84 158.80 158.81 158.71 158.56 158.53 158.27
EUR 193.10 193.13 193.27 193.26 193.21 193.29 193.10
GBP 225.01 224.98 225.02 224.89 224.69 224.67 224.31
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.