ANL 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
ASC 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
BYCO 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 133.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.76%)
EPCL 49.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.01%)
FCCL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
JSCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
KAPCO 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
PAEL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.16%)
PIBTL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
POWER 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
PPL 91.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.73%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.15 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.73%)
UNITY 32.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 47.82 (0.98%)
BR30 25,425 Increased By ▲ 189.15 (0.75%)
KSE100 45,749 Increased By ▲ 386.24 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,090 Increased By ▲ 205.83 (1.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Dismal telecom FDI

BR Research 25 Feb 2021

Foreign investment into the country’s telecom sector has flipped back to a disappointing trend in FY21 so far. The good run in FY20 was an exception to the bad streak in prior years. As the government pocketed handsome gains that fiscal on account of partial payments on telecom license renewals, telecom FDI’s share had surged to 24 percent of Pakistan’s overall net FDI of $2.56 billion in FY20, based on SBP data.

That windfall is gone, and the decline is here. In the seven months ended January 2021, telecom net FDI stands at negative $24 million, as opposed to a sizable $432 million in the same period the previous year. The sector attracted about $95 million in gross inflows in 7MFY21, a sharp reduction of 82 percent year-on-year, whereas outflows also increased at a significant rate of 25 percent year-on-year to $119 million.

Given that the pandemic is not yet over and considering that the HQs abroad are cautious when it comes to pouring fresh investment into one country when the economic malaise is spread across multiple markets, it is reasonable to not harbor expectations of a major turnaround in telecom FDI during the remainder of fiscal. Not to mention some local regulatory issues continue to test investor confidence.

Arguably, the conventional four-player mobile network operator (MNO) market has lost its sheen and short of mega spectrum auctions, significant FDI cannot be roped in. However, it must be pointed out that the likes of Jazz and Telenor no longer view themselves as MNOs but as tech companies. For it is the latter where the action is and where the monetization resides in future. That’s why one sees investment from these MNOs going into digital financial services, startup ecosystem and the Fintech space.

Therefore, the market may still be there for sizable, sustainable inflows over long term, provided conditions exist. The potential of ICT industry, of which telecom services (voice and data) are the backbone, cannot be ignored by the government altogether or left to market forces alone. Pakistan faces inadequacies in a number of things including connectivity infrastructure (from fiber optics to spectrum usage) as well as affordable access (gender and regional disparity in ownership/usage of ICTs).

The government has its role cut out to bring in policies and the regulatory tools that meaningfully address such limitations. Foreign investment can follow, providing the kind of long-term capital, expertise and networks that this country needs to step up on the digital economy ladder. While some ICT-relevant programs have been launched by this government, the key is to drive active collaboration within the public sector agencies and involve the private sector in a meaningful way.

FDI telecom Foreign Direct Investment mobile network operator MNO ICT industry

Dismal telecom FDI

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Foreign funding case: petitioner moves ECP

IMF MD warns Covid-19 leaving some states behind

Business community underscores need for signing CoE

Islamic banks have ample capital, liquidity buffers: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters