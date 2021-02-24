Gazprom joint venture secures up to $948mn loan for Russia's Semakovsky field

MOSCOW: A Gazprom joint venture with RusGazDobycha has secured funding for the "initial and most important stage" of the development of the Semakovsky gas field in north-east Russia, which is set to be launched in 2022, RusGazDobycha said.

A document published by a Russian state body showed on Wednesday Gazprombank issued a syndicated loan of up to 70 billion roubles ($948 million) for development of the field, which is projected to contain over 320 billion cubic metres of gas.

The 15-year syndicated loan "allows to fully finance the initial and the most important stage" of the field's development in order to launch it as planned, RusGazDobycha said in a separate statement.

In total, the joint venture is set to develop three gas fields, including Semakovsky. Gazprom and RusGazDobycha, its Russian partner, also plan to build a liquefied natural gas plant in Ust-Luga on the Russian shore of the Baltic Sea.

Russian state development bank VEB pledged in August financial backing for the LNG project.

Gazprom has a direct minority stake of 29.8% in Gazprombank, Russia's third biggest lender.