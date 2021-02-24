Pakistan
World needs political will in face of climate threats: Munir Akram
- He said we should work together to identify actions which can help us address climate change, protect biodiversity and reduce pollution, at the same time.
24 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: At the United Nations, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram has called upon the world to stop assault on nature and find more political will to combat climate change.
Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram while speaking at 5th UN Environment Assembly virtual meeting said the impact of biodiversity loss, though less visible but will be equally devastating for the future of humanity.
He said we should work together to identify actions which can help us address climate change, protect biodiversity and reduce pollution, at the same time.
