PDM is other name of political hypocrisy: Shibli
24 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is the other name of political hypocrisy.
In a tweet on Wednesday, he said, on one side, the opposition is making hue and cry of rigging; while on the other, it is opposing free and transparent electoral system.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue his struggle for truth.
