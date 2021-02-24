ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Working group formed to devise strategy for civil-military partnership in technology field

  • Fawad said that his ministry wanted to benefit from the experience and discipline of the military establishment.
APP 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday formed a working group to formulate a plan of action for civil-military partnership in the field of technology.

The working group will consist of representatives of the Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology and Planning Division.

The minister was chairing the meeting on Civil-Military Interface on Wednesday held in the Department of Technology at the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The meeting was attended by senior military officials, Federal Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology and representatives of Ministry of Information Technology and Planning Division.

Chaudhry Fawad said that his ministry wanted to benefit from the experience and discipline of the military establishment.

The Ministry of Science and Technology would seek support of military institutions for the manufacturing of drone technology and electro-medical devices, he said.

The meeting discussed promoting civil-military cooperation in the field of technology.

The support of military institutions will help the Ministry of Science and Technology to complete its projects in accordance with modern standards, the minister hoped.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Working group formed to devise strategy for civil-military partnership in technology field

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters