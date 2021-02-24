Working group formed to devise strategy for civil-military partnership in technology field

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday formed a working group to formulate a plan of action for civil-military partnership in the field of technology.

The working group will consist of representatives of the Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology and Planning Division.

The minister was chairing the meeting on Civil-Military Interface on Wednesday held in the Department of Technology at the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The meeting was attended by senior military officials, Federal Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology and representatives of Ministry of Information Technology and Planning Division.

Chaudhry Fawad said that his ministry wanted to benefit from the experience and discipline of the military establishment.

The Ministry of Science and Technology would seek support of military institutions for the manufacturing of drone technology and electro-medical devices, he said.

The meeting discussed promoting civil-military cooperation in the field of technology.

The support of military institutions will help the Ministry of Science and Technology to complete its projects in accordance with modern standards, the minister hoped.