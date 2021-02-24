Qatar's Commercial Bank sells $500mn in AT1 bonds: document

DUBAI: Qatar's Commercial Bank launched $500 million in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at 4.5% on Wednesday after receiving more than $1.1 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.

It had given initial price guidance of around 4.75% for the bonds, which are non-callable for five years.

Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, JPMorgan and QNB Capital arranged the deal.

AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual, but issuers can call them after a specified period.