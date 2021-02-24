Markets
Qatar's Commercial Bank sells $500mn in AT1 bonds: document
- It had given initial price guidance of around 4.75% for the bonds, which are non-callable for five years.
- Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, JPMorgan and QNB Capital arranged the deal.
24 Feb 2021
DUBAI: Qatar's Commercial Bank launched $500 million in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at 4.5% on Wednesday after receiving more than $1.1 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed.
It had given initial price guidance of around 4.75% for the bonds, which are non-callable for five years.
Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, JPMorgan and QNB Capital arranged the deal.
AT1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual, but issuers can call them after a specified period.
Action taken against officers responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR
Qatar's Commercial Bank sells $500mn in AT1 bonds: document
Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic
PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo
Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes
Read more stories
Comments