ANL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.5%)
ASC 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.01%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.07%)
AVN 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-4.25%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.31%)
DGKC 131.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.67%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.86%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFBL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.73%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.97%)
HUBC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.47%)
JSCL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.05%)
KAPCO 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.26%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.52%)
MLCF 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.37%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.98%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.08%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.29%)
TRG 132.25 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-3.89%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,851 Decreased By ▼ -68.23 (-1.39%)
BR30 24,989 Decreased By ▼ -588.05 (-2.3%)
KSE100 45,269 Decreased By ▼ -460.21 (-1.01%)
KSE30 18,838 Decreased By ▼ -147.29 (-0.78%)
Feb 24, 2021
Japan's Nikkei closes below 30,000 on profit booking in tech shares

Reuters 24 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, closing below the 30,000 milestone for the first time in seven sessions, as investors booked profits in technology shares following a decline in the Nasdaq index.

The Nikkei share average slipped 1.61% to 29,671.70, falling below the psychologically important mark hit last week, while the broader Topix fell 1.82% to 1,903.07.

"Unstable moves of the US market overnight has made investors in Japan get worried about the outlook," said Koichi Kurose, chief strategist at Resona Asset Management.

"Investors are rotating their targets now because of the rollouts of vaccines, which makes the virus-hit shares attractive."

The Nasdaq fell overnight, becoming the only major US stock index to lose ground while Wall Street reversed its losses, with the S&P 500 and the Dow reclaiming positive territory.

In Japan, index heavyweight SoftBank Group, down 5.2%, was the biggest contributor to Nikkei's fall.

Chip-related shares also dragged the index down, with Fanuc losing 4.66%, Tokyo Electron falling 2.74% and Shin-Etsu Chemical slipping 4.35%.

Pandemic-driven stocks including department store operators gained on hopes for normalization in the economy.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, up 5.19%, was the top Nikkei gainer, followed by Takashimaya, which rose 4.94%. J.Front Retailing rose 4.64%.

Regional governments in Japan have requested emergency pandemic measures be lifted ahead of the March 7 scheduled end as new COVID-19 cases trend lower, the country's economy minister said.

Railway and airline shares gained, with Japan Airlines rising 3.6% and ANA Holdings gaining 2.12%.

Central Japan Railway jumped 1.25% even as the operator of bullet trains between Tokyo and Osaka flagged bigger losses for the year ended March. East Japan Railway rose 1.77%.

