ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.33%)
ASC 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 96.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.34%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.26%)
DGKC 130.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.4%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.35%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.2%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.77%)
FFL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.18%)
HASCOL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
HUBC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
JSCL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.05%)
KAPCO 35.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.02%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.46%)
MLCF 45.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.23%)
PAEL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.65%)
POWER 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.03%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.38%)
TRG 138.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
UNITY 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By ▼ -33.93 (-0.69%)
BR30 25,275 Decreased By ▼ -302.09 (-1.18%)
KSE100 45,465 Decreased By ▼ -263.7 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,909 Decreased By ▼ -76.56 (-0.4%)
South Korea shares fall most in a month on valuation nerves, HK stamp duty hike

  • The won ended at 1,112.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% lower than its previous close.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly a month, as valuation concerns and a stamp duty hike in Hong Kong weighed on investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed down 75.11 points, or 2.45%, at 2,994.98, extending losses to a third session.

** Recent spikes in US Treasury yields have put lofty equity valuations under pressure even as bond markets stabilised.

** US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the monetary policy would remain accommodative as the economy still needed support, pulling down the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield.

** Shares of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange operator tumbled 11%, the biggest one-day fall since 2008, after the city's government said it would increase the stamp duty on stock trading.

** Most heavyweights in South Korea slid, with chip giant SK Hynix and internet giant Naver down 1.81% and 4.23%, respectively.

** SK Biopharmaceuticals dropped as much as 13.9% to a record low after parent SK Holdings sold a 1.1 trillion won ($989.88 million) stake in the company in a block deal.

** The country's central bank meets on Thursday where it is widely expected to keep interest rates at record low.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,526.87 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was only 57.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 426.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,112.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,112.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,111.8.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 1.006%.

