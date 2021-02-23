Sri Lankan shares extend losses as industrial, financial stocks slip

Sri Lankan shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by industrial and financial stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended 3.53% lower at 7,329.21.

Lanka ORIX Leasing company slid 5.8% and was the biggest drag on the index, while conglomerate Expolanka Holdings shed 9.7%.

After markets closed on Monday, data showed that the island nation's national consumer price inflation was up 3.7% year-on-year in January.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 134.4 million from 130.4 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net-sellers, offloading 266.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.38 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 2.83 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 193 against the US dollar, as of 1056 GMT.