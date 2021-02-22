Markets
Sri Lankan shares slip as industrials, financials drag
22 Feb 2021
Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday, snapping three sessions of gains, as industrial and financial stocks declined.
The benchmark stock index ended 2.57% lower at 7,597.51.
Lanka ORIX Leasing company slid 7.4% to be the biggest drag on the index, followed by a 2.8% fall in conglomerate John Keells Holdings.
Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 130.4 million, from 199.5 million in the previous session.
Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing 80.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($413,953.49) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
Equity market turnover was 2.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.
The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 193.5 against the US dollar, as of 1057 GMT.
