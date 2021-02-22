Futures spread widens to 306bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 306bps to 12.95 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 14.4 percent to 100.67 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 117.63 million shares. Average daily trading value on the futures counter declined by 10.0 percent and stood at Rs 10.07 billion during this week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021