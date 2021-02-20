Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
20 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 19, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,974.82
High: 5,000.47
Low: 4,961.01
Net Change: (+) 14.01
Volume ('000): 632,608
Value ('000): 22,529,298
Makt Cap 1,419,855,733,852
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,404.22
NET CH. (-) 34.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,782.85
NET CH. (+) 0.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,697.70
NET CH. (-) 19.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,242.66
NET CH. (-) 7.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,677.76
NET CH. (+) 171.7
------------------------------------
As on: 19-February-2021
====================================
