KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 19, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,974.82 High: 5,000.47 Low: 4,961.01 Net Change: (+) 14.01 Volume ('000): 632,608 Value ('000): 22,529,298 Makt Cap 1,419,855,733,852 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,404.22 NET CH. (-) 34.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,782.85 NET CH. (+) 0.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,697.70 NET CH. (-) 19.09 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,242.66 NET CH. (-) 7.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,677.76 NET CH. (+) 171.7 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-February-2021 ====================================

