Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (February 19, 2021). ========================== ...
20 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (February 19, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.84 7.34
2-Week 6.89 7.39
1-Month 6.94 7.44
3-Month 7.10 7.35
6-Month 7.32 7.57
9-Month 7.45 7.95
1-Year 7.51 8.01
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.