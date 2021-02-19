ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
AVN 100.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.86%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
DGKC 136.49 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.42%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.12%)
FCCL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFBL 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
HASCOL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
JSCL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.18%)
KAPCO 38.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.18%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
MLCF 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
SILK 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TRG 132.22 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (3.91%)
UNITY 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.67%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 29.88 (0.6%)
BR30 25,732 Increased By ▲ 196.99 (0.77%)
KSE100 46,304 Increased By ▲ 161.02 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,302 Increased By ▲ 86.04 (0.45%)
Sterling moves up against euro, dollar

Reuters Updated 19 Feb 2021

LONDON: Sterling edged higher against both the euro and the dollar on Thursday, reaching its highest in almost a year against the single currency, amid expectations of a faster economic recovery in Britain thanks to its successful COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pound was 0.3% higher against the euro to 86.61 pence at 1542 GMT, not far from its highest since March 5, 2020 of 86.42 pence touched earlier.

The British currency has risen more than 2% against the euro in February as the aggressive rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the United Kingdom raised expectations its economy will recover faster than that of its European peers.

Versus the dollar, sterling climbed this week above $1.39 for the first time since April 2018. It was 0.6% higher on Thursday at $1.3948.

Britain reported this week that it has vaccinated 15.6 million people with a first dose against COVID-19 so far, the fastest rollout per capita of any large country.

Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank, said sterling is benefiting from the fact that the currency market is already looking at a “post-COVID world”. “The pound is benefiting from its vaccine currency status. Expectations for a more rapid economic recovery are kicking into play”.—Reuters

