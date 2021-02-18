ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Pakistan

PSX loses 625 points to close at 64,142 points

  • As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 140 of them recorded gain and 250 sustained losses.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 625.4 points with negative change of 1.34 percent, closing at 46,142.74 points against 46,768.14 points on the last working day.

A total 577,954,595 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 701,764,681 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.204 billion against Rs28.506 billion previous day.

As many as 412 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 140 of them recorded gain and 250 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Dost Steels Ltd. with a volume of 58,666,000 shares and price per share of Rs6.60, Telecard Limited with a volume of 34,348,500 and price per share of Rs7.76 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 29,300,500 and price per share of Rs4.15.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs66.75 per share, closing at Rs956.86 while Bata (Pak) shares increased by Rs58 per share closing at Rs1838.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs78.45 per share, closing at Rs6121.55 whereas Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs33.06 per share, closing at Rs1595.37.

