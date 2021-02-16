ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Pakistan

PSX gains 492 points to close at 46,867 points

  • As many as 417 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 244 of them recorded gain and 160 sustained losses.
APP 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued the bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 492.36 points, with positive change of 1.06 percent, closing at 46,867.95 points against 46,375.59 points on the last working day.

A total 514,208,025 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 486,375,423 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.358 billion against Rs24.836 billion previous day.

As many as 417 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 244 of them recorded gain and 160 sustained losses whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 55,465,000 shares and price per share of Rs6.11, Telecard Limited with a volume of 55,446,000 and price per share of Rs6.63 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 36,175,118 and price per share of Rs47.10.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum increase of Rs59.20 per share, closing at Rs1829 while Sunrays Textile shares increased by Rs47.99 per share closing at Rs687.98.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs450 per share, closing at Rs13550 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs74 per share, closing at Rs915.

PSX KSE 100 index

