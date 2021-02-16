ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Sri Lankan shares close at over 1-mth low as financials, industrials decline

  • The benchmark stock index slumped 4.13% to end at 7,580.91, its lowest closing level since Jan. 13.
  • Shares of Conglomerate Hayleys plunged 90.3% to be the biggest drag on the index, followed by an 18.3% fall in shares of Lanka Orix Leasing Company.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended at more than a month's low on Tuesday, extending losses for a second session, hurt by declines in industrial and financial stocks.

The benchmark stock index slumped 4.13% to end at 7,580.91, its lowest closing level since Jan. 13.

Shares of Conglomerate Hayleys plunged 90.3% to be the biggest drag on the index, followed by an 18.3% fall in shares of Lanka Orix Leasing Company.

Activated carbon manufacturer Haycarb sank nearly 91% to end the day as the top percentage loser.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 117.4 million from 134.5 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 371.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.91 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 4.28 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195 against the US dollar, as of 1133 GMT.

