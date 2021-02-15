ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Indian shares set record closing highs as banks surge

Reuters 15 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed at all-time highs on Monday, led by gains in banks as strong corporate earnings raised hopes of a faster economic recovery.

Domestic stock indexes have rallied more than 12% in February on a high-spending federal budget, better-than-expected December-quarter corporate earnings and strong foreign fund inflows.

On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1% higher at 15,314.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.18% higher at 52,154.13.

The top seven contributors to the Nifty 50's advance on Monday were banking and financial firms, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank the top boosts, gaining 2.2% and 4.2%, respectively. Banking stocks jumped 3.32%.

December-quarter profits for Indian companies surged 49% year-on-year, the biggest increase in four quarters, Refinitiv data for 220 companies with at least $500 million in market value showed.

Among earnings-driven moves, Deepak Nitrite and Dilip Buildcon rose more than 6% each, after the companies posted higher profits.

Indiabulls Housing Finance fell 6.3% and Timken India shed 9.1% on quarterly profit declines.

Helping sentiment was buoyant global markets, which rose for the 11th day in a row to hit a fresh peak on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from Washington.

