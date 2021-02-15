Companies’ registration in Pakistan increased: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said the registration of companies in Pakistan has increased as a result of reforms in the past two and a half years.

In a series of tweets on Monday, he said a total of 20,342 companies registered with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan during the previous year which is an increase of 24% as compared to 16,456 in 2019.

He said in January this year, a total of 2,201 companies registered themselves with SECP which is up by 12% as compared to the previous month.

Abdul Razak Dawood said this is a healthy trend and the SECP and Board of Investment deserve credit for making this possible.

He urged the investors to take advantage of the ease in company registration offered by SECP to formalize their businesses.