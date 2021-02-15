ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Pakistan

PSX gains 567 points to close at 46,375 points

  • As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 246 of them recorded gain and 141 sustained losses.
APP 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around during first day of trading on Monday, gaining 567.23 points, with positive change of 1.24 percent, closing at 46,375.59 points against 45,808.36 points on the last working day.

A total 486,375,423 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 442,716,519 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.836 billion against Rs20.908 billion previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 246 of them recorded gain and 141 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 40,310,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.39, Maple Leaf with a volume of 35,654,191 and price per share of Rs45.21 and telecard Limited with a volume of 28,704,000 and price per share of Rs5.63.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum increase of Rs90.40 per share, closing at Rs1769.80 while Sapphire Tex shares increased by Rs60.33 per share closing at Rs989.

Indus Dyeing recorded maximum decrease of Rs28.90 per share, closing at Rs611 whereas Colgate PalmXD was runner up with the increase of Rs25.99 per share, closing at Rs2800.01.

PSX KSE 100 index

