IHC attack case heard, ATC send accused lawyer to jail

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Monday heard the case regarding lawyers attack on Islamabad High Court (IHC), and sent accused lawyer to Adiala Jail for seven days judicial remand.

The police produced Shoaib Gujjar Advocate, an accused of the attack on the high court, before the ATC.

ATC Judge deferred hearing on bail petitions of three other accused Liaquat Manzoor Kamboh, Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Umar until tomorrow.

“Accused Khalid Mehmood was not present during the incident,” defence counsel argued before the court. The court sought details of the case against the accused.

The judge also directed the lawyers to present their arguments on the bail petitions on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The protesting lawyers, who were furious over the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad, on Feb 08, stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers had also tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.