Sindh govt trying to encroach KPT land: Zaidi

APP 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that under the cover of plantation, the government of Sindh was trying to encroach Karachi Port Trust (KPT) land, despite an order issued by Supreme Court in this regard.

In a tweet he said, “As usual GoS abusing its authority & acting as land grabbers”.

“KPT has sent a legal notice to GoS & initiated contempt proceedings”, the minister added.

Sindh govt trying to encroach KPT land: Zaidi

